ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday while recollecting his memories of 1965 war said, on that occasion the whole Pakistani nation had stood resolutely as one against enemy.

The prime minister tweeted, “No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose”. He further stressed that such a spirit was needed today to make Jinnah’s Pakistan. The prime minister used his twitter handle to reflect on the occasion as the whole nation was observing the Defence Day to pay homage to 1965 war heroes who laid down their lives and the war veterans who valiantly defended the country during 1965 war.

“As we pay homage to our war heroes today, I still recall, as a 13 yr (years) old, the 1965 war vividly. Can never forget the unity when nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy. No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose. It’s this spirit we need today to make Jinnah’s Pak,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday asserted that Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be mistaken for weakness instead it is an attempt to foster the economic well-being and prosperity of the people in the region.

“We need to work together for peace and securing a brighter future for our coming generations,” the premier said in his message to the nation on Defence Day of Pakistan annually observed on September 6.

He said that the resilient nation and the battle hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan had time and again proved that they were fully capable of defending the country and were fully prepared to meet any kind of eventuality.

He said that September 6 was a day in Pakistan’s glorious history that was commemorated as a symbol of courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by its gallant Armed Forces.

He said that together with the brave nation, Pakistan’s officers, soldiers, sailors and airmen proved to the world 55 years ago on September 6, that they were ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland no matter whatever the cost.

He said that the nation and the men in uniform proved that it was not the size that mattered rather it was the courage and devotion that mattered the most.

The prime minister said that with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, India has not only violated the UN Charter but also unleashed reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris.

Indians are also showing aggressive posture on the Line of Control and such provocations were aimed at diverting the world attention from Indian atrocities in IIOJK, he added.

He urged the countrymen to pay homage to its martyrs and Ghazis, and pledge anew to defend Pakistan, safeguard its security and sovereignty at all costs with the same spirit, undaunted courage, unconquerable and indomitable spirit as had been displayed by the martyrs and Ghazis (veterans) of the 1965 War.

