Federal Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak has said that the People of Pakistan have a great regard for Saudi government and its people. The two states have a remarkable history of brotherly relations.

Speaking during meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky who called on him in Islamabad on Monday, the Defence Minister welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with Saudi Arabia.

Pervez Khattak said, “We consider Saudi Arabia is a confident and a trust worthy friend and we would like to continue with same space and momentum. The scope and scale of cooperation between two countries is a very huge, therefore, we should further diversify our relations.”

Acknowledging the existing scale of cooperation between the two states, Saudi Ambassador said that our relations with Pakistan are based on a mutual trust.

Therefore, we are committed to work with Pakistan and its people to further expand our brotherly relation, the visiting dignitary added.