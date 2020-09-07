Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has reported two more deaths and 484 COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 298,509.

With the two fresh deaths during the last 24 hours, the country’s death toll has risen to 6,342. So far 285,898 patients have recovered from coronavirus leaving behind only 6260 active cases in the country, according to the officials. Pakistan’s Covid-19 recoveries have surpassed 285,000. The government’s database on coronavirus shows that another 3,345 people recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours in the country. This has taken the total number of recovered people to 285,898. According to the database, 532 virus patients are in critical condition at the moment.

Sindh has recorded 188 new cases and one new death over the past 24 hours. Sindh has a total of 130,671 cases, while 2,423 people have died from the virus. As many as 126,213 patients have recovered from the virus, shows the provincial data. Punjab has reported 48 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 97,166. There are two more deaths from the virus, taking the provincial death toll to 2,210. Islamabad and federal territories have collectively recorded 41 new Covid-19 infections as Islamabad reported 12 new cases. The total number of Covid-19 patients in the federal capital stands at 15,751. The virus claimed 175 lives, while at least 15,161 patients have recovered. Balochistan has reported 72 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 13,229. About 11861 patients have recovered from the disease in the province.