The government will make the final decision to reopen educational institutions across the country from September 15 in an Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on Monday.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting which will also be attended by officials of health department and Higher Education Commission to decide the strategy and SOPs regarding the recommencement of academic sessions.

The health ministry officials will brief the ministers about the current situation of the COVID-19 in the country.

The IPEMC, according to the agenda of the meting, will also discuss the single national curriculum, examinations in 2021 and short curriculum for the current academic year.

The recommendations will then be presented to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) for further deliberations among all the stakeholders.

Educational institutions in the country were shut on March 13 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.