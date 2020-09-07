Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exports of pharmaceutical products from the country witnessed increase of 20.11 per cent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth $24.526 million during July 2020 as against the exports of $20.419 million during July 2019, showing growth of 20.11 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical exports rose by 31.24 per cent, by going up from 1,181 metric tonnes to 1,550 metric tonnes during the period under review. On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical products also grew by 38.13 per cent during July 2020, when compared to the exports of $17.756 million during June 2020, the data said. It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year was dipped by 7.72 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at $1.686 billion against the deficit of US $ 1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed. During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 per cent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2.001 billion during the current year. On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 0.70 per cent by falling from $3.713 billion last year to $3.687 billion this year.