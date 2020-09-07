Share:

Rawalpindi - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) will produce the notorious land grabber SaeenInam, allegedly involved in murder of guard of a private housing society during an attempt to grab land illegally, before a court for extension in his physical remand today (Monday).

Earlier, the court of an area magistrate had sent a notorious land grabber-cum-killer SaeenInam on a two-day physical remand in a murder case on Saturday.

SaeenInam, who is involved in as many as 14 cases in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad ranging from murder, attempted murder, terrorism, hurling death threats to citizens, land grabbing and creating law and order situation, was rounded up by a team of Chontra police, led by SP Saddar Zia Uddin, during a raid at his residence in Chaklala Scheme 3, on charges of launching armed attack on a private housing society at Chakri Road along with his armed accomplices and killing a security guard there. Similarly, more than 26 accomplices of SaeenInam were also held by police in the same case.

A police team, headed by Sub Inspector Noor of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), produced SaeenInam and his 26 other accomplices before court of civil judge Asjad Mehmood Chaudhry while covering their faces with white clothes and tying their hands with nylon ropes. The investigators sought five-day physical remand of SaeenInam while requested court to send the other accused to Adyala Jail for identification parade.

The judge rejected plea of police and awarded only two-dayof physical remand of SaeenInam whereas sent all the other accused to Adyala Jail for identification parade.

The court ordered police to reproduce SaeenInamon August 7 for further proceedings. Station House Officer (SHO) PS ChontraZaheer Butt confirmed the development while talking to The Nation.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi police have sought from the district government the detention orders of land mafia king SaeenInam in order to bring about peace to the twin cities.

“SaeenInam is a criminal and a ring leader of land grabbers. He is involved in grabbing lands in twin cities with help of his armed accomplices and also spreading terror in twin cities. SaeenInam is such a clever person that he avoids to go to crime scene in order to save his skin because of which he hardly gets conviction from court of law. Moreover, he manages to quash or settle cases against him by using money or other resources.

SaeenInam has become a potential danger to law and order; therefore he should be kept 30 days in jail under 16MPO,” reads a letter written by SHO PS Chontra Inspector Zaheer Butt to DC Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwaar Ul Haq. Police also provided the DC list of 14 cases registered against SaeenInam and gangs of his accomplices in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.