ISLAMABAD - : Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar has invited applications for Party ticket from the aspirant candidates for the bye-elections in Kurram-1, NA-45 and Nowshera PK-63. A bank draft of Rs.50,000 should be attached with the application for National Assembly seat and of Rs.30,000 with the application for Provincial Assembly seat.

The bank draft should be against the President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, said a party statement.

The last date for application along with bank draft to reach Zardari House, House Number 8, Street Number 19, Sector F-8/2, Islamabad is 16th September 2020.