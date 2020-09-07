Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of people of Phuladyyoon and Hingorno villages held a demonstration at Sindhri Khipro Road on Sunday to protest against district administration’s failure to drain out flood water even after the passage of several days.

The protestors blocked the road for traffic, and raised slogans against the district administration.

They complained that since their villages were inundated, they had been forced to live under open skies on roads or nearby government buildings, waiting their villages to be cleared of water. Phuladyyoon police arrived at the spot and persuaded the protesters to disperse after which traffic was restored on the road after the break of an hour.