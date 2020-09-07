Share:

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Missing Persons Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal took notice of the reported disappearance of Sajid Gondal, Joint Director SECP, and sought report from Secretary Interior and IG Islamabad in this regard. He has also called the family Sajid Gondal on Wednesday for personal hearing in Missing Persons Commission Headquarters Islamabad as per law.

Sajid Gondal went missing from Islamabad last week near his home.

During August 2020, 23 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached 6752. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 26 cases in August and thus total disposal of Missing Persons up to August 31, 2020 is 4642 and balance is 2110.