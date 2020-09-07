Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated five new Rescue 1122 stations established in Harbanspura near Ring Road, Shadbagh, the walled city, Maraka and Kot Abdul Malik areas in the provincial metropolis on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he commended that Rescue 1122 is playing an important role in rescue activities by saving lives. The number of Rescue 1122 stations has increased to 22 in Lahore now, he added.

Usman Buzdar regretted the board meeting of an important institution like Rescue 1122 was not called despite the lapse of many years in the previous tenure and it was held in the tenure of the incumbent government after a passage of 15 years.

He informed the service structure of Rescue 1122 has been created along with the restoration of its frozen allowance. The government will examine to provide FDA allowance to the rescue 1122 staff on the pattern of police, he said.

The chief minister announced that scope of rescue 1122 is being extended to the level of tehsil while its motorbike service will be extended to the levels of district and tehsils as well. He added that rescuers from Balochistan and KPK provinces have also been provided training in rescue 1122 academy.

Public service is the mission of the government and other institutions should also strive to serve the masses like rescue 1122. The government will not lag in the journey of public service, the CM reiterated.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Basharat, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information and others were also present on this occasion.