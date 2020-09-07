Share:

Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi says a good package of worth eleven hundred billion rupees for Karachi and further discussion on needs of rest of Sindh is a welcome response. In a tweet on Sunday, he said rains have devastated Karachi, the biggest tax payer of the country. He said reviving its economy rests on its infrastructure, water supply, rain drains and sewage. He said Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift his city out of misery.