islamabad - Sam Asghari loves Britney Spears, no matter what.

The fitness trainer took to the pop princess’ Instagram comment section this week to call out author and screenwriter Kelly Oxford, who expressed on one of Spears’ recent videos, “This account finally got too scary for me.”

“what’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think,” Asghari replied, according to a fan screenshot. “we need more people like her and less Karen’s. also instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago...”

However, Oxford seems to be less of a hater, and more of a supporter of Spears’ safety. On July 13, she tweeted a link to history on the pop star’s conservatorship and wrote, “For anyone worried about Britney Spears, here is a link for you.”