LAKKI MARWAT - The District Scouts Association organised a ceremo­ny in connection with national scout week at Gov­ernment Higher Secondary School Wanda Amir near Lakki city on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers called upon scouts to perform national obligations zealously and play effective role for the service of humanity.

The ceremony was attended among others by ADO Sports Nisar Muhammad, Principal of the school Wa­jeehullah Khan, Senior Instructor Physical Education Shafiullah, Headmaster Abdul Qayyum and scout leaders Haji Naimatullah Khan and Muhammad Riaz. Students and boy scouts also presented national songs on the occasion.

“The objective of celebrating national scout week is to motivate students and scouts to the real cause of the scouting movement,” said Nisar Muhammad Khan who also holds the office of district scout secre­tary. He said serving humanity without any discrimi­nation and promotion of peace in the society should be the sole objective of scouts. The district scout sec­retary said that other activities including cleanliness, tree plantation, introducing scouting to friends and communities, exhibition on environmental issues, prevention of drugs and traffic control awareness would also be arranged in different public sector schools during the national scout week celebrations.

Meanwhile, Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai paid a visit to the Rescue 1122 station at District Headquarters Complex Tajazai. Deputy Com­missioner Abdul Haseeb, Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Noorul Amin and Assistant Commissioner Na­dir Shahzad Khan also accompanied him. The station in-charge officer Muhammad Israr gave a compre­hensive briefing to the DC about available facilities and services being provided to the citizens. Yousafzai also inspected fire fighting, disaster rescue and medi­cal emergency tools and available facilities including fire trucks, disaster and ambulance vehicles.