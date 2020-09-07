Share:

Tank - Cricket Star Shahid Afridi on Saturday inaugurated a book library in Tank district that was closed for the last 15 years.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Jatoi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, Tehsil Municipal Officer and other officials were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Afridi said that education was must for development of any country and it was the basic right of a child. “Unfortunately nearly 30 million children have no access to education in Pakistan,” he said. Afridi said the aim of restoration of library was to facilitate children in getting modern education. He said that computers would also be provided to the library.

He said that Shahid Afridi Foundation would work to resolve the long-lasting drinking water problem of Tank district. The foundation was also planning to establish cricket academy in Tank, he added.

Shahid Afridi in his tweet on August 18 had stated that youths were our future and education was paramount to their development. He had also announced to restore the library with the help of Shahid Afridi Foundation.