ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcastong Senator Shibli Faraz yesterday said that they present salute to their martyrs and Ghazis, who sacrificed their lives for the protection, defence and security of their motherland.

In his video message on the occasion of the Defence and Martyrs Day, the information minister said, on this day they also renew their pledge that Pakistan stands firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will always stand with them.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue advocacy of innocent Kashmiri people at every forum.

He also said that Pakistan will continue to extend vigorous political, moral and diplomatic support of the Kashmiri people.