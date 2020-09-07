Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - A mother and her two children were killed when an under construction house collapsed suddenly. According to details, a house built of faulty material in Basti Allah Bakhsh Mao Mubarak Road some15 km from here suddenly collapsed on Saturday and due to this Nasira Bibi (34) with her daughter Manahil (12) and son Alian (2) buried under the rubble and succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The rescue team reached the spot, removed the bodies of mother and children buried under the rubble, confirmed the death and handed over the bodies to the heirs for burial. The sudden death of the mother and children caused mourning in the area.