Economic prosperity and internal peace are unattainable in a country unless the country becomes self-reliant. Unfortunately, Pakistan is not moving in the right direction. It heavily relies on other foreign powers and financial institutions. Our financial budget also tilts towards IMF recommendations.

A country must have a certain level of autonomy or economic freedom if it wants to emerge as a strong player. In the absence of proper development programs, how can the country progress?

KHAIR MUHAMMED PANHWER,

Sukkur.