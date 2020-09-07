Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday directed the authorities concerned to complete the spadework for the holding of the Local Bodies elections at the earliest.

“The transfer of powers at grassroots level will ensure the solution of peoples’ problems at their doorsteps”, he said while presiding over a high-level meeting about Local Governments at the Chief Minister’ Office here.

Secretary Local Government briefed the meeting about the preparations being made for holding of the Local Bodies elections and the related matters.

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Finance, Law, Local Government departments, Principal Secretary to CM and others attended the meeting.

Stressing the need for early elections, the Chief Minister said that Local Government funds had been restored throughout the province and it will usher in a new era of development at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister also directed to accelerate the process of promotion of Local Bodies sub-engineers as well as expedite the process of recruitment on the vacant posts of buildings inspectors at the earliest.

He expressed his satisfaction over the increasing number of users of Baldia Online App.

The CM was told over two lac users were now using this APP to get six services including birth and marriage certificates.

Buzdar said that people could lodge complaints against Local Bodies institutions through this app by sitting at their homes.

He directed that the facility of filling the forms should be provided to illiterate people in Local Bodies offices.

While expressing indignation over the unsatisfactory sanitation situation in some areas of the province and the slothfulness of Local Bodies staff, he said: “Those who do not perform have no right to remain on their seats”. He warned the Local Government staff showing laxity in solving peoples’ problems.

Shehbaz Gill calls on Usman Buzdar

Advisor to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Sunday.

Matters regarding two years performance of Punjab government, publicity as well as problems of media workers were discussed during the meeting.

Shehbaz Gill later told the media that the Chief Minister and his team will soon share their two years performance with the Islamabad-based journalists.

CM’s message on

Defence Day

Buzdar, in his message on Pakistan Air Force Day said that today is the day to pay tribute to the great achievements and sacrifices rendered by “Falcons of Pakistan Air Force”.

He said that September 7 is a memorable day in the history of Pakistan Air Force.

September 7, 1965, is a bright chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force as on this day Falcons of Pakistan set an example of courage and bravery.

He said that the warriors of PAF while defending the airspace defeated the cunning enemy and destroyed their air force.

The unforgettable role of the Pakistan Air Force will always be remembered in golden words. He said that the whole nation is proud of the professional abilities and capability of PAF Falcons.

Even today, the Pakistan Air Force is ready to respond to every move of the enemy with the same zeal and the spirit exhibited in 1965.

The Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its professional abilities by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February for violating the Line of Control (LoC).

The CM said that we salute the falcons of Pakistan Air Force for protecting the airspace of Pakistan.

He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, our brave forces have foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well.

All three Armed Forces of Pakistan are professional forces and are always vigilant in defending the beloved homeland.

He said that the courage and unparalleled bravery displayed by Pakistan Air Force in the 1965 war has been written in golden words.

The Pakistan Air Force is one of the best air forces in the world and the nation is proud of it.