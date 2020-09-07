Share:

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday met with the head of the NATO Military Committee to discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Akar and Stuart Peach held their meeting at the National Defense Ministry in the capital Ankara.

The two sides discussed the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for technical talks between Turkey and Greece amid heightening tensions.

During the meeting, Akar said Ankara welcomes the Stoltenberg's call for dialogue and expects other countries to reciprocate the spirit of NATO solidarity.

The meeting comes after the NATO chief announced Friday that talks had started between Turkey and Greece to resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg had said that Ankara and Athens agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean, which the Greek government denied later on.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey -- the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean -- has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Turkish leader, top EU official discuss E.Med over phone

The Turkish president and European Council head on Sunday spoke over the phone to discuss developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey-EU relations, an official statement said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told EU’s Charles Michel that the provocative words and steps of European politicians on regional issues will not serve for the solution, according to a statement by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan also said the EU's stance on the Eastern Mediterranean will be a test of sincerity in terms of international law and regional peace.

The Turkish leader urged the EU to fulfill its obligations fairly to prevent the steps of Greece and some EU member states which escalate the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

Erdogan also called on EU institutions and member states to remain "fair, impartial and responsible in all regional matters."

'Ship continues resolute exploration of E.Med': Turkey

Turkey’s energy exploration ship is continuing its determined mission in the Eastern Mediterranean, said the National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

“Strong, Determined and Powerful! The frigates and corvettes belonging to our Naval Forces are resolutely continuing their duty of escorting / protecting the ORUC REIS research ship, which continues to work in our jurisdiction areas in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry posted on Twitter with a nearly two-minute video of the ships at work.

“No lawlessness or bullying will be allowed in the region!” the ministry added.

The video also showed communication between the ships and elements affiliated with Turkish Naval Forces Command.

Despite opposition from Greece and some other countries, on Aug. 31, Turkey again extended the Oruc Reis’s energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean in an area within Turkey's continental shelf, this time through Sept. 12.

