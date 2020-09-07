Share:

Twitter has taken down an account that posted videos, re-tweeted by US President Donald Trump, of black citizens pledging support for him.

One of the videos shows and elderly black man in a 'Trump' hat saying he will vote to re-elect the president ​"because he is for what's right for America, and I love it. This is my country and I want it back."

​An internet search for the suspended account shows several similar videos of black citizens criticising Black Lives Matter protests and the mainstream media, along with posts in support of police officers.