Twitter has taken down an account that posted videos, re-tweeted by US President Donald Trump, of black citizens pledging support for him.
One of the videos shows and elderly black man in a 'Trump' hat saying he will vote to re-elect the president "because he is for what's right for America, and I love it. This is my country and I want it back."
An internet search for the suspended account shows several similar videos of black citizens criticising Black Lives Matter protests and the mainstream media, along with posts in support of police officers.