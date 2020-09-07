Share:

The West Midlands Police said on Monday they had arrested the man suspected of staging the stabbing attacks in the UK city of Birmingham, which left one person killed and seven others injured.

"We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham. The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak at around 4am [3:00 GMT] after our detectives worked through the night in a bid to catch the man responsible", the West Midlands Police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old suspect now remains in police custody for questioning, the statement read on.

One person was killed and seven injured in stabbing attacks in the UK city of Birmingham, the West Midlands police said on Sunday. The stabbings took place between 23:30 and 01:20 GMT. The police launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre.