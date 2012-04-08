







ISLAMABAD - Drainages and streams flowing through Islamabad have become garbage stations owing to negligence on part of the Capital Development Authority, residents say.

The city is beginning to stink due to its streams and drainages that have become garbage-dumping stations owing to the negligence on part of the CDA.

Slum dwellers and residents of nearby localities started throwing wastage into them. Again as there were no checks by the CDA.

People began to extend their private drains to these drainages, discharging domestic waste into them.

Slum dwellers living along these drainages not only have to bear the reek of the dumped waste all day but they are also at the risk of becoming affected with dangerous diseases, since these drainages are breeding grounds for various life threatening viral and bacterial diseases.