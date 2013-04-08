





QUETTA - The leader of Jamaat-i-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan has said that elections is the only way to change the system and get rid of feudals, capitalists and exploitative forces.

He said this on Sunday while addressing a party gathering of the JI held here in Quetta.

He said that the corrupt governments follow corrupt societies, adding, that a corruption-free government was indispensable for the establishment of a corruption-free society.

He said that the workers of JI have started their journey under the shadow of green flag inscribed with Kalma and their purpose was not the acquisition of power but implementation of Islamic system in the country. “JI is taking part in elections but they do not consider the election as the way forward to revolution as revolution is the name of change of complete system,” he remarked. Munawar Hassan said that they wanted to defeat those powers in these elections who had been following American agenda.

He said that US was interfering in Pakistan through IMF and World Bank economically and it also violated the sovereignty of the State through drone attacks.

“NATO forces have destroyed Afghanistan and it is our neighbouring country and we salute the Jehadi spirit and courage of Afghans,” he added.

He said that Balochistan had been turned into a heap of arms and ammunitions.

He said that acting on an American agenda, the rulers pushed Balochistan into anarchy.

He said that Musharraf violated the Constitution, assassinated Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti and imposed emergency in the country but was still moving freely in the country.

“JI has lodged a petition of abrogation of the Constitution against Musharraf,” he added.

He said that the number of the fake degree holders, thieves and looters was increasing, adding, that they believed that the issues of the masses could not be solved without imposition of Islamic system in the country.