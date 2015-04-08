MULTAN

The residents of riverine areas of Multan have been issued a flood warning by the district administration as over one lac cusec water is on way to this town from Head Trimmu. Irrigation sources said that the water was likely to enter Multan and pass through the Chenab Bridge between Wednesday and Thursday. The water level in Chenab River increased due to unprecedented rains in the country, creating flood-like situation. Meanwhile, the residents of riverine areas of Multan and Muzaffargarh districts have started evacuation on self-help basis. Irrigation sources said that although the urban areas had no flood threat, the coming water might affect riverine areas as some of riverine areas of Multan and Muzaffargarh were still inundated. The irrigation department also issued a red-alert to the residents of above mentioned areas on Tuesday and they were asked to move to safe areas. It is feared that the citizens will have to face huge financial losses in terms of destruction of their standing crops because of unprecedented flooding.

PCCC FOR MODERN TECH TO FARMERS: Vice President of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr Khalid Abdullah has said that Research Institutes and private sector should play their role for transfer of Modern Technology to farmers. He was addressing the agricultural scientists, experts and researchers in CCRI Multan on Tuesday. He said that the farmers can get more than double-digit yield and profits by using modern techniques, machinery and certified seeds while cotton growers, in particular, can achieve productivity of 70-80 maunds (40kg) per acre with the help new hybrid seed varieties and latest farm practices. “Use of latest technology can increase production and farmers can earn handsome profits,” said Khalid Abdullah .By applying modern techniques, China is getting 39 maunds of wheat per acre, which is the highest average production in the world, while Pakistan’s average per acre yield is 26 maunds.”There are few farmers in Pakistan who are using modern techniques, right from pesticides to fertilisers and are getting 70 maunds per acre,” Abdullah said. “Pakistan has good agricultural land but farmers lack the resources needed to switch to modern technology,” he said, adding with government support they could, however, achieve higher yields than developed countries. Khalid Abdullah urged upon the agricultural scientists to introduce new variety of seeds to enhance productivity.