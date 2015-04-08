LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, the World Health Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Tuesday to highlight the challenges and opportunities associated with food safety under the slogan "From farm to plate, make food safe."

Seminars, workshops, walks and free medical camps were arranged both at the government and private levels to mark the day. Data on the harm caused by food borne illnesses underscore the global threats posed by unsafe foods, and the need for coordinated, cross-border action across the entire food supply chain.

Shalamar Hospital arranged a medical camp where patients were facilitated by blood sugar, screening of Hepatitis B and C, Hemoglobin and TG tests. Seminar was also arranged in the auditorium to highlight the importance of healthy food in maintaining good health. Prof Asma Gul (Gynaecologist), Prof Mumtaz Hussain (Ophthalmologist), Prof Azam Bukhari (Dermatologist), Dr Kamran Babar (Cardiologist), Dr Rashid Ahmed (Medicine), Dr Rozina Arshad (Diabetes), Dr Ashar Waheed (Psychiatrist) and Dr Arshad Ullah Afridi (ENT) delivered lectures in their respective fields.

Medical Director Shalamar Hospital Dr Bilal Bin Younas also attended the lectures.