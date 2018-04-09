Share:

Rawalpindi - A motorcyclist was crushed to death and another sustained critical injuries when a speeding vehicle driven by an American diplomat hit their bike on the Margalla Road at Zoo Square.

The victims were rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medicinal Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy and medical treatment. The incident took place within the limits of Police Station Kohsar. The deceased was identified as Ateeq Baig and injured as Raheel Ahmed, they said.

According to sources, two men were travelling on a motorcycle (ARN-900) when a speeding land cruiser (QM-058) hit the bike from behind.

As a result, the bike riders fell on the road and one of them died on the spot while the second man sustained critical injuries. Both the deceased and the injured were moved to the PIMS.

They said that Col Joseph Emanuel Hall, Defence and Air Attache, Embassy of the United States of America, Islamabad was driving the vehicle.

Police took the US diplomat into custody and shifted him to police station, beside impounding his vehicle. However, sources said, later police released the US diplomat. SSP (Operations) Islamabad Najib ur Rehman Bagvi was not available for his comments on the issue.