Rawalpindi - Departmental Promotion Board meeting was held for the promotion of assistant sub inspectors to the rank of sub inspectors, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja which was also attended by former City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Ibadat Nisar, DPO Chakwal Muhammad Haroon Joya and SSP Investigation Jhelum Gulfam Nasir.

The meeting approved promotion of 41 assistant sub inspectors of Punjab police to the rank of sub inspectors. Of 41, 18 police officers were of Rawalpindi and six belonging to Jhelum district while six were from Attock, he said. Similarly, 15 assistant sub inspectors of various units of Punjab police have also been promoted to the rank of sub inspectors.

RPO would soon issue posting and transfer orders of the newly-promoted police officers. Meanwhile, the RPO issued posting and transfer orders of two police officers.

Inspector Faisal Manzoor has been transferred from Chakwal and posted at Jhelum whereas Inspector Muhammad Azam was transferred from Rawalpindi to Attock district by the RPO, the police spokesman informed.