GUJRANWALA/KASUR - Two persons were killed and as many were injured in traffic accidents occurred in Gujranwala and Kasur the other day.

In GUJRANWALA, a man was killed and two others were injured in collision between a car and motorbike on GT Road near Shalimar Town. According to Rescue 1122, Ramzan, 26, Imtiaz, 24, and Parveen, 50, were on their way on a motorcycle. Near Shalimar Town, a speeding car hit the motorcycle, killing Ramzan died on the spot. Imtiaz and Parveen sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to Gujranwala DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

In KASUR, a 55-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Ferozepur Road, Iqbalnagar. According to Mustafabad police, the deceased identified as Aas Muhammad, resident of Mauza Katlohi Kalan was crossing Ferozepur Road when a speeding car hit him, killing him on the spot. The police were investigating.