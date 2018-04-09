Share:

Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University will hold final exams of its Associate Degree Commerce/education, B.Ed (1.5, 2.5 and 4 years), BA, BBA and BS (CS) programmes for Semester Autumn, 2017 from April 23, it was announced here on Sunday.

Roll Number slips are being dispatched to all enrolled students at their postal address, a news release said on Saturday.

Date-sheet has been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk as well.

About 850 exam centres have been set up across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the exam, at close to their residence or work place. According to the Controller Exams, the students who have not received their Roll Nos. slips so far have been advised to contact their respective Regional Office or Examinations Department in Islamabad for issuance of duplicate slip. On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui, the AIOU has brought about qualitative improvement in its overall examination system, with the introduction of smart-use of new technology. Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. There is a `zero-tolerance policy against any kind of unfair practice. Strict vigilance system has been enforced. The Students were being fully facilitated at the exams centres,

The academic standard of the supervising staff has also been upgraded to ensure the transparency and quality. The AIOUs exam is a big task for the staff of the University as they have to handle more than two million answers copies.