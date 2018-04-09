Share:

Lahore - Ajoka Theatre is organizing a three-day ‘Azadi Theatre Festival’ at Alhamra Arts Council from 10th to 12th of April.

This is a continuation of Ajoka’s theatre events to mark the 70th anniversary of independence. Beside Ajoka’s regular performing team, young & dynamic theatre groups including Agriculture University Faisalabad and Punjab University’s Makhotay Theatre will present their plays revolving around the theme of freedom and human dignity.

The festival will open with Ajoka’s performance of its landmark play “Chaak Chakkar”, an adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’ s German play “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” on Tuesday 10th April.

The play raises fundamental questions about the ownership of a nation’s wealth and resources and the true nature of justice and democracy. The play has been sponsored by the German Embassy in Pakistan.

On the second day, Agriculture University Faisalabad will present a mime performance based on message of peace and religious intolerance while Punjab University’s Makhotay Theatre will present play titled “Ghulam”.

The festival will conclude with a performance of Ajoka’s latest play “Charing Cross”, specially produced to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan. The play is a spectacular musical epic based on major political and social changes on Pakistani landscape with Lahore’s Charing Cross as a witness.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem while talking about the objective behind organizing the fiesta said that the Azadi Festival also marks the 34th anniversary of Ajoka’s inception. “Azadi”, has been elusive even after 70 years of independence and the promises made by the founding fathers have not been fulfilled.. Freedom and human rights have been at the core of Ajoka’s productions over its 34th year long journey. The festival will present a fresh perspective about what “Azadi” means to Pakistan’s youth and also celebrate the contribution of art and culture for the promotion of the ideals of “Azadi”, he concluded.

The festival is being organized in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council, all plays will be presented at the Hall No 2 at 7pm.. The entry is free.