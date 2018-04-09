Share:

KARACHI:- Pakistan's Aleem Dar has become the first umpire in cricketing history to supervise 350 international matches. He achieved this feat during the third T20 international between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi. The three-time International Cricket Council umpire of the year (2009, 2010 and 2011), thanked his country for giving him a chance to reach this milestone. "I’m thankful to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ICC & this country because whatever I am today is because of Pakistan. I gained respect due to Pakistan," he said in a video message. Agencies