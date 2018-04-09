Share:

Islamabad - With temperatures soaring across the country, people are rushing to buy sunglasses to offset the effects of scorching glare of the sun.

A report aired by a private news channel said, a large number of people throng to these shops for glasses to maintain their fashion statement as well as prevent them from sun rays.

Most people realize that remembering to wear a pair of high quality sunglasses can help to keep you safe from the sun’s damaging rays.

Sunglasses come in many colours, shapes, and styles, and also in many price ranges, and wearing a pair out in the blazing sunlight, no matter how cheap, can help reduce eyestrain and fatigue.

And there are many who believe that a pair of stylish sunglasses can make you look fashionable and trendy, and help you to enjoy the outdoors even under the blistering sun.

Owners of sunglasses shop said some people were involved in the business of fake and replica sunglasses in order to earn huge money. The consistent use of fake sunglasses could damage eyesight as they were made of plastic and do not have any resistance to ultraviolet radiation of sun, Doctor Mohsin shah said.

He said the sunglasses made of plastic could cause eye infection and imbalance the natural vision. He further said that one had to stress one’s eyes while looking through the fake glasses, which could harm the retina.

He suggested that before using glasses one must check it from an eye specialist in order to avoid any injury to one’s eyes.

Opticians and eye specialists say that it is important to choose good quality sunglasses which can provide 100 per cent UVA and UVB for full protection against the sun’s damaging ultraviolet rays.

A specialist Ibrahim Ikram said the skin around the eyes, including the eyelids, is very sensitive to sunlight, and nearly 10% of skin cancers are found near the eyes.

Wearing UV-protective wraparound sunglasses with large lenses cannot only protect the eyes, but also the sensitive skin around the eye area, he added.

A sunglasses seller Javed Usman said that he was earning a handsome amount these days due to severe weather condition and informed that a large number of motorcyclists are purchasing glasses and caps.

Another shopkeeper Amjad Javed said: “Every summer we witness a steep rise in our sunglasses sale. However this summer, sale for sunglasses has increased tremendously as compared to last year.”

A student Noman Asif said that he always used sunglasses while driving motorcycle to avoid air pressure and keep eyes safe from dust during this hot season.

However, the ophthalmics warn people against using sub-standard sun glasses just to save some money as it could prove harmful for their eyes.

“Ill effects of using poor quality sunglasses can cause eye irritation, tears in eyes due to the difference in lens transparency, visual distortion, headache and blurred vision etc,” eye specialist and consultant Dr Humayun said.

He advised that the people to keep themselves away from heat wave and use sunglasses and caps to avoid the impact of the on-going hot season. He warned that recent spell of heat wave could cause meningitis especially in kids.