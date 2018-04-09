Share:

Rawalpindi - Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Saima Younis said that owing to timely precautionary measures dengue had been controlled in Rawalpindi last year. She said that coordinated efforts with same zeal and enthusiasm are required this time too to curb the menace completely from the region.

She stressed the need to pay special attention to graveyards and waste stores and ensure instant case response where larva is detected positive.

She expressed these views while presiding over a weekly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee held on Saturday to review anti-dengue campaign.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Muhammad Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry, District Officer Health Dr Abdul Jabbar, AC Kahuta Anser Hayat, Dr Sarwat, Coordinator World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Uzma Hayat, Dr Amir Sheikh, Director Social welfare Aslam Maitla, Civil Defense Officer Sanjeeda Khanum, representative of Allied departments, DDHOs and other concerned officers.

The ADC (HQ) ordered to devise a comprehensive plan for completing indoor and outdoor surveillance as well as gathering data so that the areas which are ignored before might be given preference.

Besides adopting all such preventive measures of destroying larva we also need to keep a vigilant eye on the reasons that make atmosphere favourable to dengue breeding, she added.

While giving detailed briefings, Dr Sohail Chaudary, CEO Health said that registration process has been completed in all three towns and indoor/outdoor dengue surveillance training is also accomplished.

Furthermore, he added that micro plan for anti-dengue activities has also been devised. He requested the allied departments to deploy their volunteers so that they could be sent to the field after giving proper training.