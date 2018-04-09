Share:

Islamabad - As mercury rising, water has become a rare commodity in different localities of the federal capital, making lives of the citizens miserable.

Residents of the capital have accused the authorities concerned of being indifferent to their problems and have paid no heed to their repeated requests.

With the reduced supply of water in the city, residents are forced to budget their water consumption and outsource it from private suppliers.

The worst-affected localities include G-6, G-7, G-9, F-6 and I-10 areas of the city. “A resident F-6 Fozia Imran said: “Water through CDA’s supply pipelines was not coming properly on time, even sometimes it comes at the evening for a short period of time and the flow of water was not up to the mark too.”

The residents of the federal capital said they are availing water through private water tankers on heavy payments.

The supply, both in the morning and evening, did not last more than 45 minutes in many areas.

The pressure was low and water was supplied only once in others, said, adding, several residents have also been complaining of dirty water flowing out of taps.

Yasir Akhtar said they were facing water shortage for the last many days and were left with no choice but to buy water at Rs700 to Rs1000 per tanker.

He said that he informed the CDA officials that the entire locality was facing shortage but the officials did not heed to his complaint.

Another resident said that water was not available in the mosques and the people had to do ablution at homes.

“We have not been receiving water for the last 7 days. Despite registering complaints, the problem still persists,” a resident said, adding that water shortage had made their lives miserable.

According to Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials that this summer would be the best for citizens in terms of water supply and there is no immediate crisis.

They said we also provided water through tankers free of cost to the affected localities.

Officials further said with the arrival of summer, the water consumption increased manifold and the department was striving hard to fulfill the demand of the residents.