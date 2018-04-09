Share:



Visually impaired girls from the Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh school for the blind celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Salman Khan from Jodphur Central jail following a court decision to grant bail to the actor, in Ahmedabad



Indian fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrate outside Jodphur Central jail following a court decision granting bail to the actor, in Jodhpur on April 7, 2018.



