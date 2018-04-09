Share:

RAWALPINDI - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for a medical checkup, sources said on Saturday.

Doctors conducted his MRI and other necessary tests.

Police and other security staff had been deployed inside and outside the hospital causing immense trouble for patients and their attendants.

Sheikh Sajid, Nisar’s private secretary, said that it was a routine checkup and the former interior minister had no serious health issue.

“The doctors conducted MRI of Chaudhry Sahib and some other important tests and now discharged him and we are going back home,” he said.