Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the education sector has produced best results.

He said this while addressing a ceremony at DCTO English Medium High School in Lyari. The school is being run by Kiran Foundation under the PPP. When the chief minister reached at the school, he was received by Education Secretary Iqbal Durani, Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) MD Nahid Durrani, school administrator Nazir Tunio and others.

He said that Lyari was once a beautiful, peaceful and a vibrant area in the city. It used to remain open the whole night. “I used to visit tea stalls in the locality at night but then something painful happened and Lyri turned into the most disturbed area in the city in terms of peace,” he said.

Shah said that drug dealers, drug peddlers and outlaws established their sway in Lyari. The government worked day and night and fought bravely against mafias and restored peace there, he added.

The chief minister shared his personal experiences with the audience and said that a little girl in a nursery class brilliantly briefed him about the geographical location of different provinces on the map of Pakistan. “The students are good at mathematics, science and history. This is what I learnt by interacting with them in their classrooms,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that just after taking over as chief minister he visited this school and promised construction of more classrooms. “Today, I visited that portion and heaved a sigh of relief to see wide and airy classrooms, labs and airy veranda,” he said. He said the school administration had told him that 800 students were enrolled there.

The chief minister directed the education secretary to find a suitable school building in the area and hand it over to DCTO School. “If you are giving good education, shaping up the future of students and training their mothers, I am with you; there is no service above it,” he said and vowed to support the school.