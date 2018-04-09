Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for national cohesion for progress and prosperity.

“Pakistan is the home to us all whether it is Punjab, KP, Balochistan, or Sindh. Pakistan cannot make progress unless all federating units make progress,” the CM said talking to PML-N leader from Sindh Senator Saleem Zia here Saturday.

Matters of mutual interests and political affairs were discussed in the meeting. Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan was also present.

Shehbaz said: “We need to promote the culture of politics of ‘us’’ instead of ‘me’ for the welfare of 22 crore people of Pakistan who only want solution to their problems, and progress and prosperity. Those doing politics of allegations and lies are the biggest hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity.”

The CM continued: “The people during the last five years have realized that the leadership of PML-N has made sincere efforts to solve their problems, while those who held sit-ins and lockdown just wasted time. Our government had performed excellently to resolve problems of the people, and agenda of public performance and prosperity has been advanced despite hurdles and for this reason PML-N has become the most popular party of the country.”

He said the dharna group raised empty slogans to make new Pakistan. He said change comes through public service, not through hollow claims.

He said those who made claims of change have made records of lies and U-turn and these elements have distorted the shape of old Pakistan in their province.

Senator Saleem Zia praised Shehbaz for bring in betterment. He said the development of people of Punjab represents vision of the chief minister. He said everybody praises hard work of the chief minister for exemplary progress of Punjab.

Also, Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung Kyu called on Punjab CM and discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-Korea ties and enhancement of cooperation in various fields.

The Korean ambassador praised the vision of the chief minister, saying: “You have worked in an extraordinary manner for the people of your province, and I pay you tribute and congratulate you for this reason on the behalf of government and people of Korea. The Shehbaz Sharif-led provincial government of Punjab has completed several important projects and during my travel from Islamabad to Lahore, I have personally viewed progress and the development of Punjab is quoted everywhere.”

About the situation in the occupied Kashmir, the Korean ambassador said: “We hold sentiments of sympathy for the people of the occupied Kashmir and the international community should focus on the issue.

Talking to the Korean ambassador, CM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Korea enjoy excellent ties and Korea has made speedy progress in a short time due to the vision of its leadership, and development of Korea is a role model for us.

He said several companies of Korea are working in Punjab as the Punjab government provides excellent facilities to foreign investors. He said every sort of cooperation will be provided to the companies of Korea working in various fields. He said he does not want aid, but trade because the nations which take aid never progress and to move the country forward we need trade. He said we want to further promote economic and trade ties with Korea and want to benefit from technical skills of Korea in various fields. He said the brutalities inflicted on the defenceless people of the occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces are strongly condemnable. He said India has crossed all limits of state terrorism and the international community should wake up to take notice of brutalities of India in the occupied Kashmir. The chief minister congratulated the Korean envoy for taking charge of new assignment in Pakistan and conveyed good wishes to him. Provincial ministers Sheikh Alluddin, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Senator Saleem zia, senior officials of the Punjab Investment Board and concerning officials were also present on the occasion.