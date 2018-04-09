Share:

LAHORE - A group of intellectuals, policy-makers, academics, members of legal fraternity and public officials aunched Common Man Initiative (CMI) to address policies and governance initiatives to make the country prosperous.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, noted lawyer Saad Rasool said that there was a need to highlight issues of common man who had been ignored for the last 70 years since the inception of Pakistan. He said the issues of common man had been linked with state institutions.The problems of police would not be resolved until resolution of issues faced by the judiciary. The issues of judiciary would not be resolved until resolution of problems of education sector. Likewise, the issues of education sector would not be resolved till resolution of issued faced by the common man. There is a need of institutions for effective lobbying in favor of Pakistan at international level.”

Former FIA DG Tariq Khosa said he was happy to become part of CMI and hoped that it become a good institution to address issues of common man. “The CMI’ ll raise voice for resolving issues of common men,” he added.

Former IG Islamabad Chaudhry Iftikhar said the poverty is not a crime and stressed the need to help resolve their problems in an amicable manner. The People in CMI have the experience, expertise, courage, dedication and commitment to the cause. . “They will resolve issue of common man through this platform,” he said.

Ayyaz Amir said unfortunately no intuitions in the country is focusing to address problems faced by the common men. “The common man has never been priority of the state. Rather the ruling elite and state institutions have thrown common man in problems . There is a dire need of imitative like the CMI to highlight and address grievances of the common man.”

Former Governor Khalid Maqbool stressed the need not to forget sacrifices of the Pak Army in making Pakistan prosperous and lamented corruption and bad governance. “The CMI will prove the best platform for raising voice of the common man,” he said, adding that such non-profit organization were need to of the time to improve the performance of the government institutions and to have check and balance on the same.

The CMI is a non-profit, non-partisan organisation which aims to bridge the gap between the common people of Pakistan and the leaders who design policies. It aims to provide a platform to the ‘common men’ where they can voice their opinions, narrate their stories and claim their rights. The purpose of bringing these narratives in focus is to highlight the need of government engagement, reform of justice system and policy frameworks.