KHANEWAL - The District Bar Association (DBA), Khanewal has informed Punjab Governor Malik Rafeeq Rawana of the persisting problems being faced by the local lawyers.

They expressed these views during the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected body of the District Bar Association. However, the Punjab governor in his speech said he would leave no stone unturned to solve the issues of lawyers.

He assured them of all possible steps to mitigate their sufferings. He also promised with the bar president for his full sport for allotment of land for lawyers colony, construction of new conference hall and cafeteria in the district bar and monthly visit of member Revenue Board of Multan and other issues raised by the president DBA Ajmal Bhutta.

“I made efforts to pass an amendment to approve funds for the district bars. Government representatives neglected the small bars but now I am trying to visit all the district bars,” he said. He urged the public representatives - District Council and Municipal Committee to solve the issues of bars.

The governor congratulated newly elected president of DBA Khanewal Ajmal Bhutta, Secretary General Rashid Kaleem and their elected body and executive members.

The governor admired the role of lawyers in rehabilitation of democracy and upholding democratic values in the country. He also mentioned the prominent role of lawyers in provision of justice. He said that lawyers had always helped for speedy trial of cases in the court of law and supported the supremacy of law.

“You are considered as representatives of society. It is your duty to provide the people with guidance and support,” he told the lawyers. Rajwana also extended his support to the bar. He called it his home division.

He expressed gratitude at the respect he received every time he visited. “The profession is my first institution for learning,” he added. He further said government had given priority to extend maximum cooperation to the lawyers to discharge their professional responsibilities in a peaceful environment. Rajwana congratulated the elected office-bearers. Bar President Ajmal Bhutta while addressing the gathering lauded the Governor’s role in resolving the issues of lawyers and also apprised him about the difficulties of the local lawyers.

The governor also gave away shields to lawyers and other guests of the honor.

Later addressing the media, he said that general elections would be held as per the schedule and there was no possibility of delay in the general election -2018. He also promised that he would take up the issue of the students of Khanewal district travelling from Khanewal to Multan for higher education on daily basis. He said he would recommend that Speedo bus service rout be extended to Khanewal from Dera Adda Multan for the convenience of students as well as common people.

DBA Secretary General Ch Kaleem Arshad was stage secretary. Member Punjab Bar Aziz Punian was also among the speakers.

District and sessions Judge Javisdul Hassan Chishti was the guest of the honor. MNA Muhammad Khan Daha and District Council Chairman Raza Sargana were also present.