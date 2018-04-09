Share:

LOS ANGELES - Drake has released his star-studded video for ‘Nice For What’. The Canadian rapper’s music video, which was directed by Karena Evans, features a host of Hollywood’s powerful women including Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zoe Saldana. The music video opens with Olivia Wilde, who Drake first mentioned in his remix of Partynextdoor’s ‘Freak In You, where he said ‘’we can get wild like Olivia.’’ Misty Copeland and Issa Rae also feature, along with Rashida Jones, who Drake once admitted to being in love with. He previously said: ‘’I was, like, in love with Rashida.–CM