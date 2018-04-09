Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Chart-topping singer Dua Lipa admits London has played a key role in her success.

The 22-year-old singer has emerged as one of the world’s most talked-about pop stars over the last year, and Dua has admitted that the UK capital has played a huge part in her rise to the top of the industry.

The ‘New Rules’ hitmaker explained: ‘’I was born and raised in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents in 1995.

‘’My father was a musician and music has paid a very big role in my life.’’

Dua’s family relocated to Kosovo when she was a young woman.

But the chart-topping singer soon developed a desire to return to London, where she planned to pursue her musicial ambitions.

She told Le Parisien: ‘’At the age of 11, my family and I moved to Pristina in Kosovo, and I guess it was living there that I really saw how much I loved to perform and how much I wanted to be in a place where everything was really happening, which for me was London.

‘’I wanted to go back to theatre school in London.’’

Meanwhile, Dua recently revealed that her second album is about experiencing ‘’emotional manipulation’’.

The brunette beauty explained that the follow-up to her self-titled debut features a lot of songs about heartbreak.

She said: ‘’It’s very much dance crying. It is a pop album that you’re going to be able to dance to, but a lot of the songs are sad.

‘’They’re about heartbreak and they’re about going through some emotional manipulation.

‘’It kind of sucks that that’s the thing that triggers my creativity, but happy things don’t seem to do it for me.’’