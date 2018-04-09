Share:

SADIQABAD - Today, no nation can compete with the world without imparting modern education to its youth. It is a key to progress.

These views were expressed by Tameer-e-Nau acting president Ch Yousuf during an address to a ceremony held under the auspices of Iqra Postgraduate College here the other day.

He advised the students to work hard to have a better future life, adding that they should work hard to please their parents and brighten the name of their institution. He lauded the educational services of the college for local students.

On the occasion, College principal Khalid Akram Sahi threw light on achievements of the institution in the field of education. He said that the students graduated from the college had been serving at important positions across Pakistan.

A large number of students attended the ceremony with enthusiasm. Students entertained the participants by performing different tableaux. Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

APPOINTMENT

Mian Yasir has been appointed as district coordinator of PML-N Rapid Action Force (RAF). PML-N RAF president Ehsan Ahmed handed over a notification to Mian Yasir, describing his appointment as district coordinator.

Speaking on the occasion, Ehsan Ahmed said that the RAF had been formed under directives from former premier Nawaz Sharif to deal with emergency situations and natural disasters. "In the beginning, as many as 37,000 party workers will be recruited into the RAF. They will be trained at hospitals, rescue centres and police stations to deal with the calamities," he added. Mian Yasir thanked RAF president Capt (r) Safdar and coordinator Ehsan Ahmed, saying he would come up to the expectations of his party leadership.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Renowned social and political figure, Afzal Jutt, announced to contest election for the seat of National Assembly from NA-180 constituency. Talking to The Nation, he said that he believed in serving the masses and would make all-out efforts for a solution to all the problems being faced by people of his constituency. "Go willing, I will contest the next general election and will be successful with the public assistance," he maintained.

He flayed the rulers for neglecting the woes of the common man, vowing that after being elected, he would ensure the provision of basic necessities of life to the masses at their doorsteps.