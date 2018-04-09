Share:

SIALKOT:- Thousands thronged an exhibition of 500 different sacred items, attributed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) including the Moooey Mubarak and Naalein Mubarak put on display at a local marriage hall in Sialkot for public. A large number of people from all walks of life took keen interest in the sacred items that also included items attributed to different Prophets, Sahaaba Kraam including the personal Chakki (grinder) of Hazrat Bibi Fatima (RA).–Staff Reporter