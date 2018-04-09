Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot-based exporters have got advanced manufacturing technology at the recently established Sports Industries Development Centre (SIDC).

They termed the SIDC, carrying the modern technology of footballs manufacturing, a landmark achievement of Sialkot's sports goods industry. The mega project of Sport Industries Development Centre has met with great success by providing international standard soccer balls manufacturing facilities for the industry. It ensures the advanced manufacturing technology to the Sialkot based SMEs under the supervision of SMEDA.

"We have been providing advanced facilities for the SMEs ensuring the standard approved by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA)," said SIDC Project Director Sarwar Hanif while talking to the exporters.

He said that the SIDC was successfully producing soccer balls of all kinds on commercial basis. "We have ensured the easy access of the SMEs and small manufacturers and exporters to this advanced manufacturing technology. It paves the ways for lure their foreign customers to get the soccer balls' exports orders ahead of the 2018 Football World Cup," he added.

"We are open for all here in Sialkot as now the Sialkot-based big manufacturers and exporters of soccer balls are also getting benefits from the world class manufacturing technology at SIDC. We have also established advanced testing laboratories as the FIFA approved quality standards," he said.

SMEDA has ensured the easy access of Sialkot based SMEs to the modern technology at Sports Industries Development Center (SIDC), he said. The senior officials of SMEDA added that SIDC has put the Sialkot-Pakistan's sports goods industry on modern lines besides enabling the Sialkot exporters to meet the global trends and challenges of footballs' manufacturing by using this advanced technology.

Federal government has spent Rs.500 million on the project under the supervision of SMEDA. Project Director SIDC Hanif Sarwar said that SIDC would help develop prototype balls for Sialkot's soccer ball industry, get their staff trained and thereby enable local manufacturers to replace their existing set up of hand stitched ball with mechanized ball.

He said that SIDC would also facilitate in sustaining Pakistan's position in International market of inflatable balls in general and soccer ball in particular through provision of manufacturing facilities for SMEs to secure their export orders for mechanized inflatable balls, developing quality vulcanization and pasting molds, helping to develop imported machinery locally through reverse engineering. SIDC would also ensure IPR facilitation for mechanized inflatable ball, besides providing assistance in setting up mechanized ball production lines in individual industrial units.

SIDC Board of Directors Chairman Qaisar Iqbal Baryar added that SIDC was a core initiative in the strategy of infusing mechanized inflatable ball technology in the sports industry of Sialkot. The centre is aimed to provide technical knowhow, trained labour, prototype development, mold making services, IPR facilitation and manufacturing of mechanized inflatable balls for SMEs so that the sector embraces the new technology with minimal hiccups and maintains its present share in international trade of inflatable balls, he added.

The installed capacity on single shift basis is 1000,000 balls per year on a single shift basis. However, it may be enhanced in two shifts depending on the need, the officials added.

Vice President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abid Ahmed Khawaja said that SIDC would also provide the manufacturing facilities for the Sialkot SMEs to secure their export orders for Mechanized Inflatable Balls (3500 Balls/shift), including Bladders, Thermo balls, Basket balls & Volley ball.

SIAL Chairman Khawar Anwar Khawaja said that SIDC would also develop proto type balls for the industry besides giving necessary training of skilled workers for Sialkot industries in mould / rubber technologies / mechanized thermo laminated balls.

It would also provide assistance in setting up mechanized thermo laminated ball production lines in private industrial units. SIDC will act as a common facility where local manufacturers / exporters can bring in their material and use the available machinery to produce high quality product. This concept of common facility has been introduced by SMEDA and was being successfully implemented in other sectors particularly in food processing.

SMEDA Manager Fauzan Muhammad narrated that the SMEDA took this direly needed initiative following the growing needs and demands of the soccer ball industry of Sialkot, as the SIDC was successfully providing them advanced manufacturing facilities to the Sialkot based soccer balls small manufacturers and exporters. He said that these world class production facilities were cheaper as compared to such facilities being provided globally by the China, Thailand and Taiwan as well.

"Now the SIDC technology was getting global popularity day by day in Sialkot and even in the world , due to its unmatched quality and standard as prescribed by the FIFA in Sialkot," he added.