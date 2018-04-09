Share:

LONDON - Tourists will soon be able to boldly go where no holidaymakers have gone before thanks to the launch of the first-ever luxury hotel in space. Announced during the Space 2.0 summit in San Jose, California, on Thursday, the ambitious Aurora Station project plans to allow six people - including two crew members - the opportunity to enjoy first-class accommodation above Earth as part of a 12-day odyssey among the stars. The once-in-a-lifetime experience will allow guests to experience the exhilaration of zero gravity and gaze upon stunning views of the planet below without the fear of getting lost in space, with the added perk of being able to witness an average of 16 sunrises and sunsets a day.–GN