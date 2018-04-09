Share:

ISLAMABAD/NEW YORK - Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Saturday was summoned at the Foreign Office and a strong protest was lodged over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on Saturday (April 7) in Nikial Sector, resulting in the shahadat of a civilian woman and her three sisters.

The woman injured by Indian firing at civilian population was identified as Rudeba Kauser daughter of Mohammad Khaim.

She was 30.

Her three sisters injured in the firing included Hubeda Kausar, six years old, Sufeda Kausar, 26 and Sumeda Kausar, who is 28 years old.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats of 21 innocent civilians, while injuring 90 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws, Director General (SA and SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal said.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The director general (SA and SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit the UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations serves as the voice of the Kashmiri people at the world body, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told a large gathering of Kashmiri and Pakistani community leaders in New York.

Speaking at a meeting held on Friday at Pakistan House to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, Ambassador Lodhi said, “We are the voice of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here,” adding that Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiri people at the international forum on the basis of irrefutable moral and legal grounds.

“Today I briefed the President of the Security Council, Gustavo Adolfo Velasquez, on the grave situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the Pakistani envoy told the gathering, She said she also told him about the escalation of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), which together pose a ‘serious threat to international peace and security’.

The envoy said she reminded the UN of its responsibility to address the grave situation in Kashmir that has long been on the UN agenda but Security Council resolutions and promises to the Kashmiri people remain unimplemented.

“The Kashmir issue is very much alive at the UN and will remain alive until it is resolved according to the wishes of the people of Kashmir and UN Resolutions,” she added. Lodhi said the atrocities by occupying forces in Jammu & Kashmir have crossed all limits of barbarism while freedom movement of the Kashmiri people has entered a new phase. “This is manifested in the unprecedented resistance being offered against the Indian occupying forces.”

In their latest wave of oppression, Indian occupation forces martyred more than 20 innocent Kashmiris in a brutal crackdown on April 1. Indian soldiers also opened fire on funeral processions and peaceful protests, injuring over 200 Kashmiris.

Expressing unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Ambassador Lodhi said that the BJP government could never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiri freedom movement. “Until Kashmir is liberated from Indian occupation, our moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people will continue,” the Ambassador declared.

Pointing to the unparalleled brutality and casualties of innocent Kashmiris in a single day in occupied Kashmir, she said that this testifies to the readiness of the BJP government to go to any lengths to suppress the popular upris8ing for freedom.

Earlier, Pakistan Consul General in New York Raja Ali Ejaz also expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Kashmir and urged the audience to make contacts with American politicians, lawmakers and common citizens to apprise them of the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. A video message of Mashaal Malik, wife of the chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front, Yasin Malik, was also shown on the occasion.

The meeting concluded with a ‘dua’ for Kashmiris who were martyred by the occupying forces.

Our Staff Reporter/APP