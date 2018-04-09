Share:

Islamabad - Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the government plans to establish tourism and sport authorities for promotion of games and tourism to project rising Pakistan’s beautiful culture worldwide.

Addressing the 3-day Islamabad Spring Festival, the minister said these authorities would mainly focus on attracting foreign tourists by promoting cultures of the provinces and their traditional foods.

He informed that the first-ever Islamabad Spring Festival was organised this year and such events would be organised annually in an improved manner to project the city as the campaign was underway to attract tourists from across the world.

The minister said that Islamabad was among the most beautiful cities of the world, which was purposefully built as a capital city and has the serene landscape and good atmosphere, adding the festival would surely provide a proper tourism facility to citizens.

Ahsan Iqbal said Islamabad Spring Festival would definitely ensure best tourism facilities and opportunities to citizens, adding cultures of the provinces would be highlighted, which would eventually help in promoting soft image of the country.

He informed that sports competitions, cycling race, food festivals would be organized, where as military bands including Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and Islamabad Police would perform and entertain the participants.

During the second day, tree plantation campaign at Margalla Hills will be launched in order to make these hills greener, he said and called upon the youth of the city to come forward and become the part of the campaign to keep their city clean and green.

He informed that the government had initiated several developmental projects worth billion of rupees in federal capital for the development and beautification of the city, adding it has allocated Rs2.3 billion for the establishment of water treatment plant for purification of Rawal Lake and Korang River to provide clean water supply for the residents of twin cities.

Ahsan Iqbal said that work on rapid mass transit system has been initiated in order to provide best transportation facilities to the people, adding work on feeder bus service would also be launched shortly.

In order to provide pure, clean and complete hygienic food to the residents of Islamabad, a bill for establishment of authority had been finalized and it would be soon presented in the parliament for approval.

A special horticulture wing would also be established for the beautification of roads and markets, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister said that government strongly believed in the freedom of expression and it condemned any attempt to suppress the freedom of expression and culture of intolerance and violence.

The minister said freedom of expression was prerequisite for free and fair election and smooth transition of powers to third respective elected government.