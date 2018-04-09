Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is making all possible efforts to launch dollar-denominated bond for the local as well as non-resident Pakistanis, a move that could generate substantial revenue for the government and brining more people into tax net.

Under the Economic Reforms Package (ERP), the government has allowed foreign exchange repatriation on 2 percent payment of tax. It offered two options for repatriation. The foreign asset holders can invest in five-year bonds at the rate of 3 percent per annum. But they cannot encash the bond before one year and all encashment will be in Pakistani rupees at the prevailing interbank dollar rate. The foreign currency account holders in Pakistan, who have purchased dollars through undeclared money, can also regularise them on 2 percent payment.

Sources in ministry of finance informed that government is expecting to generate substantial revenue from issuing bond. There were many Pakistanis who had purchased around $2 billion from the market in last couple of years and they waited for rupee depreciation, which was expected. However, now after 10 percent depreciation in rupee value against US dollar, they earned massive profit. The government is giving them an opportunity to invest their dollars in the bond, which would generate some revenue and would offer interests for them. However, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismail said that they are not after the revenue generation. “The government wants to give people a chance to come in the tax net,” the Advisor told The Nation on Saturday.

The government officials said that entire amnesty scheme could generate $4 to $5 billion if the scheme becomes successful. “If it happens, it will give a boost to the country foreign reserves and may increase them to the level of four months which are at the level of around two-and-a-half months currently,” said an official of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismail chaired a meeting here Saturday to review the proposal regarding launching of Overseas Pakistanis Savings Certificate (“OPSC”) by National Savings (NS) to non-resident Pakistanis.

Zafar Masud, Director General NS, briefed the adviser about the progress made on the OPSCs. He informed that necessary regulatory and legal due diligence have already been completed by the NS Consultant Consortium (EY Ford Rhodes, Haidermota BNR & Co and Al Tamimi & Co). He also briefed him about the salient features of the OPSCs particularly eligibility, cost and investment limits for the proposed certificate.

Tentative timeline for launching the proposed product was also discussed in detail keeping in view the ideal economic scenario complimenting the product launch.

Adviser finance appreciated the progress made by the National Savings in this regard and directed to make all possible efforts to launch OPSCs by May-2018. Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and National Savings along with consultant (EY Rords Rhodes) attended the meeting.