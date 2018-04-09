Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s most accomplished female musician, Hadiqa Kiani performed live at the historic Haveli Barood Khana. The intimate gathering for the recording of Virsa was well attended by members of the entertainment and fashion industry. Ifat Omar and Yousuf Salahuddin were the hosts of the evening.

Hadiqa opened the evening with her very popular OST “Saja ve Sajna” sung for drama serial Udaari and proceeded to perform songs such as Bohe Bariyan, Kamli Da Dhola and other tracks from her latest album Wajd Volume one. The evening was concluded by Ameer Khusro’s kalam Aj Rung Hai.

Hadiqa has recently won Lux Style Award for her album Wajd as the album of the year and Virsa (Heritage Revived) is a program which airs on PTV. Yousuf Salahuddin is behind the initiative and the program is produced by Hameed Qazi.